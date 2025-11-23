Quantum Private Wealth LLC Invests $216,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $263.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $164.01 and a one year high of $366.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.18.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $399.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $367.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $372.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.82.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

