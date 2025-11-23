FedEx Corporation (FDX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.45 on January 6th

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share by the shipping service provider on Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

FedEx has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FedEx has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FedEx to earn $21.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

FDX opened at $269.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Wall Street Zen raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $254.00 to $298.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.13.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

