FedEx Corporation (FDX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.45 on January 6th

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share by the shipping service provider on Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
FedEx has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FedEx has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FedEx to earn $21.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.
FedEx Stock Up 2.5%
FDX opened at $269.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Wall Street Zen raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $254.00 to $298.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.13.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
