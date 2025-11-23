Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Xylem worth $95,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 950.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 90.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on XYL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Xylem from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Argus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $1,590,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,000. This trade represents a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $251,838.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,862.50. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,459. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Up 1.6%

XYL stock opened at $140.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.54.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.13%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

