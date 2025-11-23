Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 105,428 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 658,925.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,428 shares during the period. Booking comprises 18.2% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Booking worth $610,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Booking by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Booking by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Booking by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 6.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,000. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $130,237,930.44. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,452 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,397 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 price target on Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $6,450.00 to $6,630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,139.21.

Booking Stock Up 4.0%

BKNG opened at $4,768.00 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,096.23 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5,182.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5,400.37. The stock has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $83.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

