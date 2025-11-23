Vestor Capital LLC Invests $29.96 Million in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 284,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,964,000. Aflac accounts for about 0.9% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Aflac at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $140,746,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,954,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 772,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,422,000 after acquiring an additional 458,551 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 758,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,329,000 after acquiring an additional 433,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,372,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,187,000 after purchasing an additional 385,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $89,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,298.75. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $193,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $153,450. This represents a 55.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,002. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock opened at $110.97 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.11. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.85%.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

