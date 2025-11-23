Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,297 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750,938 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 22,647.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,023,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,369,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 142.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,436,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 83.78%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

