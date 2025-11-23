Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,322,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 84,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Cameco worth $97,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $110.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.29.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.72 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 25.0%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. President Capital raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Cameco to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

