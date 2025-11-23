Swiss National Bank Buys 23,900 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Rockwell Automation worth $113,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,669,781,000 after purchasing an additional 207,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,744,000 after acquiring an additional 48,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after purchasing an additional 191,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,448,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,700. The trade was a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. This trade represents a 24.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 92,075 shares of company stock worth $34,820,361 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $378.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $357.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $398.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.