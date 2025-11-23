Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires 272 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $328.24 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $299.00 and a one year high of $375.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $597.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,175,152. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

