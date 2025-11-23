Waterloo Capital L.P. Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Waterloo Capital L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,484 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,990,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 84,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $191.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.84.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

