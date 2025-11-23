Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $14.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Waterloo Capital L.P. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,469 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43. The stock has a market cap of $110.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

