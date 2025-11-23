Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Entergy worth $108,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,459,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,692,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,674 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,173,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,126,244,000 after purchasing an additional 289,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,242,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,541,000 after purchasing an additional 505,344 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,931,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,089 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,333,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,488,000 after buying an additional 143,187 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Anastasia Minor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,659.58. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Lewis Ropp bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,524.50. The trade was a 2,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,179 shares of company stock valued at $981,707. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $93.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.45. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.15 and a 1-year high of $98.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 14.26%.The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entergy from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.47.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

