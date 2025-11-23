Swiss National Bank Increases Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Swiss National Bank increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of AMETEK worth $126,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 628.6% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 129.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 57.7% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in AMETEK by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $195.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $204.15.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $5,259,314.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at $8,047,211.30. This trade represents a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.