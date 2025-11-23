Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.9% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 410.2% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 482.6% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $460.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $484.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $546.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.84 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.