Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,839 Shares of CSX Corporation $CSX

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,839 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 86.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 217.5% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its position in shares of CSX by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 4,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSX news, EVP Kevin S. Boone sold 31,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $1,120,702.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 197,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,128,532.89. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael S. Burns sold 24,249 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $891,393.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 51,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,286.40. This trade represents a 31.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.31.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 33.99%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

