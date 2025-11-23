Waterloo Capital L.P. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $888,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX opened at $64.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $48.99 and a 1-year high of $67.50.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

