Waterloo Capital L.P. Makes New $4.23 Million Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,745,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 31,089 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SMH stock opened at $326.13 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $372.78. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.08.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.