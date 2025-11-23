Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires 3,860 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,904,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,725,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,006,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,377,494,000 after buying an additional 241,572 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,912,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,419,000 after purchasing an additional 107,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,768,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 87,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $510,229,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.03.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $89.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.27%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

