Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires 18,508 Shares of UGI Corporation $UGI

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 385.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 164,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 130,811 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in UGI by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,470,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,273 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in UGI by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 131,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded UGI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

UGI Price Performance

UGI stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.06. UGI Corporation has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $37.78.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.21. UGI had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.70%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. UGI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.