Serco Group (LON:SRP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.37 and traded as high as GBX 247.20. Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 245.60, with a volume of 102,272,891 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 210 to GBX 215 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Serco Group from GBX 281 to GBX 273 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Serco Group from GBX 270 to GBX 300 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 175 to GBX 230 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Serco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 254.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 241.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 217.67. The company has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, insider John Rishton acquired 43,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 per share, for a total transaction of £96,943.50. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

