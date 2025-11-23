Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.09. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 88,092 shares.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$47.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -111.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08.

Get Fortune Minerals alerts:

Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Fortune Minerals had a positive return on equity of 30.09% and a negative net margin of 13,690.93%.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mining and mine development company focused on developing the NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth Copper Project in the Northwest Territories. The company plans to build a hydrometallurgical plant in southern Canada to process NICO metal concentrates. It also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne Copper-Silver-Gold Deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Project, which is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.