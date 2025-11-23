Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$192.88 and traded as high as C$227.00. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at C$225.52, with a volume of 809,363 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$195.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$198.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$113.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$229.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$193.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of C$4.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.4966052 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

Insider Activity at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other news, insider Jean Robitaille sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$235.00, for a total value of C$705,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$235,000. This represents a 75.00% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020.

