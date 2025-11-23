Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL Shares Sold by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. cut its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned 0.08% of Travel + Leisure worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 4,992 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $324,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,385. The trade was a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Myers sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $3,319,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 63,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,313.82. This represents a 43.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 135,692 shares of company stock worth $8,967,762 over the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

NYSE:TNL opened at $64.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 49.06%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

