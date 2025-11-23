Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.97 and traded as high as C$12.00. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$11.95, with a volume of 153,771 shares traded.

Major Drilling Group International Trading Up 1.3%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.98. The firm has a market cap of C$979.22 million, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Major Drilling Group International news, insider Denis Joseph Larocque acquired 4,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 88,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$864,212.25. This represents a 4.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Jo Mark Zurel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.79, for a total value of C$391,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$260,414. This represents a 60.06% decrease in their position. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc is engaged in the business of contract drilling, and it provides services to companies that are involved in mining and mineral exploration. It offers surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, and underground percussive/long-hole drilling services, as well as various drilling-related mine services.

