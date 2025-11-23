Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 8,124 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Waterloo Capital L.P. cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,043.3% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $123,660.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 84,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,309.24. The trade was a 3.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 2.8%

FITB stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.67%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens set a $52.00 target price on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

