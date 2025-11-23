Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.97 and traded as high as C$7.50. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$7.43, with a volume of 269,335 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.92.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of -0.46.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$100.14 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 13.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.5224359 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, insider Louise Lee sold 7,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$46,889.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$131,466.06. This represents a 26.29% decrease in their position. Insiders own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Ltd is an oil and gas company that focuses on the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. Assets for production are acquired through the purchase of other corporate entities or through a full-cycle exploration program. Kelt traditionally focuses its exploration activities on areas with multizone hydrocarbon potential in Canada.

