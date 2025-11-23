TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$70.03 and traded as high as C$76.89. TC Energy shares last traded at C$75.98, with a volume of 2,246,328 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors cut TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.20.

TC Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 17.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.5490515 earnings per share for the current year.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corp operates as an energy infrastructure company, consisting of pipeline and power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Its pipeline network consists of over 92,600 kilometers (57,500 miles) of natural gas pipeline, along with 4,900 kilometers (3,000) miles) from the Keystone Pipeline system.

