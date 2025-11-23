Legal & General Group Plc Has $298.70 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. $VST

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,541,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,849 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $298,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $209,149,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Vistra by 2,341.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,755,000 after purchasing an additional 830,111 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Vistra by 81.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,056,000 after purchasing an additional 505,495 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 102.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 973,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,309,000 after purchasing an additional 492,765 shares during the period. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,876,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Melius Research upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.36.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $10,183,556.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,137,265.25. This represents a 21.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 860,120 shares of company stock worth $171,817,820. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $168.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

