Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stock Position Raised by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 167.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $144.09 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $1,778,655.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,703,248.36. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $538,133.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,039.68. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,308 shares of company stock worth $4,768,692. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

