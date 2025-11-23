Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Aon plc $AON

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AON were worth $21,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AON by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of AON by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 125,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,219,000 after buying an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 314.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.56.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $346.58 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $323.73 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

