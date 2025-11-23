Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Stock Holdings Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470,005 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 24,451 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $107,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $282,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCX. CICC Research reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $51.60 to $42.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Dbs Bank dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

