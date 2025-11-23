Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Buys 484 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $506.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.54.

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $452.23 per share, with a total value of $4,522,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,006,953.53. This trade represents a 11.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $450.71 per share, with a total value of $540,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,710.64. This represents a 7.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROP opened at $443.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $481.55 and its 200 day moving average is $527.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $435.42 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.62 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

