Private Management Group Inc. Takes $2.07 Million Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,041 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 23.7% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $511,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 28,036 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.06, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average is $70.28. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $85.15.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.41.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

