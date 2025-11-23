Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,215 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Ecolab worth $126,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 202.6% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ecolab from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $307.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $315.00 price target on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.14.

Ecolab stock opened at $267.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.62 and a 52 week high of $286.04. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.Ecolab’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $5,676,256.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,989,868.04. This trade represents a 23.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

