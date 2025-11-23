Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,404.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,834,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,105,396,000 after purchasing an additional 73,596,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,130,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,894,000 after buying an additional 16,406,181 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,272,363,000 after buying an additional 13,382,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,467.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,152,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $824,934,000 after buying an additional 8,568,904 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.36. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

