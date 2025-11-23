Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 156,702 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,022,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,702 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $256,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $299,157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 52.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,117,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,833 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $324,940,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 71.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,999,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,434,000 after purchasing an additional 835,651 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 946.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 784,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,297,000 after purchasing an additional 709,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.29.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total transaction of $4,266,179.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,426 shares in the company, valued at $43,479,447.30. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 2.3%

LHX opened at $277.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $308.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.56%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

