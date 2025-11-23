Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,928,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,327 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Kinder Morgan worth $115,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,442,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,793,000 after purchasing an additional 794,388 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,343,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,581,000 after buying an additional 609,748 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,713,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 137,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $173,696.22. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 219,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,005.34. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares worth $506,660. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.