Stevens Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,050,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,024,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,369,000 after purchasing an additional 148,195 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $173.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $185.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

