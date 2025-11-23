Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.27 Billion Position in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,895,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,052 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of J. M. Smucker worth $1,266,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

SJM opened at $105.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.04. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $93.30 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.09%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,037.04. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

