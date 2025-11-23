Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,137,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,496 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $1,367,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 115,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 11,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,378.6% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $122.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cowen lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $80.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.80. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.23 and a 52-week high of $150.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski acquired 23,800 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,745 shares in the company, valued at $58,224,491.70. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.