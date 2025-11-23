Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Financial Review

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) and Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Domino’s Pizza’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group -0.61% 0.51% 0.09% Domino’s Pizza 12.16% -14.91% 33.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by institutional investors. 59.1% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $208.38 million 0.40 $590,000.00 ($0.26) -9.65 Domino’s Pizza $4.85 billion 2.84 $584.17 million $17.11 23.81

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Domino’s Pizza”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Domino’s Pizza has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group. GEN Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Domino’s Pizza, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GEN Restaurant Group and Domino’s Pizza, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Domino’s Pizza 2 11 12 2 2.52

GEN Restaurant Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 218.73%. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus price target of $490.32, suggesting a potential upside of 20.35%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Domino’s Pizza.

Risk and Volatility

GEN Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domino’s Pizza has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza beats GEN Restaurant Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. It also provides oven-baked sandwiches, pastas, boneless chicken and chicken wings, breads and dips, desserts, and soft drink products, as well as loaded tots and pepperoni stuffed cheesy breads. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

