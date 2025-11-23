Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) and MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Head to Head Analysis

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) and MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and MingZhu Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico 1 4 3 0 2.25 MingZhu Logistics 1 0 0 0 1.00

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico presently has a consensus price target of $210.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.69%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico is more favorable than MingZhu Logistics.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MingZhu Logistics has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and MingZhu Logistics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico $41.14 billion 0.28 $472.81 million $10.42 21.60 MingZhu Logistics $40.43 million 0.12 -$6.19 million N/A N/A

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has higher revenue and earnings than MingZhu Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and MingZhu Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico 25.27% 42.07% 12.39% MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MingZhu Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of MingZhu Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico beats MingZhu Logistics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica. It also offers aeronautical services, such as passenger, aircraft landing, parking, airport security, and passenger walkway and airport bus, as well as car packing charges; complementary services, including baggage handling, catering, aircraft maintenance and repair, and fuel; cargo handling; and ground transportation services. In addition, the company provides non-aeronautical services, such as redesigning and modernizing terminal spaces and developing new projects; telephone and internet services; and ground handling services under the brand Primesky, as well as advertising services. Further, it engages in commercial activities comprising leasing space in terminals to airlines and other service providers; to retail stores, such as souvenir and gift shops, fashion and footwear stores, pharmacies, jewelry, electronics, cosmetics, and others; to various food and beverage services; car rental service companies, including parking spots, lots, and car rental reservation booths; to timeshare developers; to financial service providers; and to operators of duty-free stores. Additionally, the company operates parking facilities; VIP lounges; convenience stores; and vending machines. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. It serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers. The company was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

