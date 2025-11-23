Titleist Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 57,343 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 57,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 488.7% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3,903.8% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of MDYV opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $87.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.21.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

