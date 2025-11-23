Titleist Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.64. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.