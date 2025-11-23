Titleist Asset Management LLC Has $9.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Titleist Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,679,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,915,000 after buying an additional 313,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,870,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,835,000 after acquiring an additional 22,636,769 shares during the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.15.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

