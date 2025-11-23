Titleist Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $17,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,182,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,902,000 after acquiring an additional 377,584 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 976,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 712,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,459 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 673,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,763,000 after purchasing an additional 61,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 639,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,859,000 after buying an additional 50,431 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $137.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $140.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.17.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

