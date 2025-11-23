TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF $IXC

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verger Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 458,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 34,857 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 437,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after buying an additional 61,294 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 356,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 306,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 48,834 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Corp now owns 294,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.69. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $33.89 and a 52 week high of $43.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.53.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

