Vestor Capital LLC Invests $2.68 Million in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares $SOXL

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 550.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 26.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period.

SOXL opened at $31.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.52.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

