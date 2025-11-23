Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Bought by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $32,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 400.0% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELV. Mizuho decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $360.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $400.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.33.

ELV stock opened at $321.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $458.75.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

