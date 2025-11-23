Vestor Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,926 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cynosure Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the second quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,359,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,010,000 after buying an additional 103,119 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,814,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of LLY opened at $1,058.05 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,066.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $855.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $787.74.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $948.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,090.00 to $1,171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,027.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

